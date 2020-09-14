Lay off Trump
It’s amazing to me how a small group of Donald Trump haters, (Heck, Hunter, Hoffman, et al) with obviously lots of time on their hands, continuously write letters to your paper pounding on the POTUS.
I have an idea! Why don’t they take all of that spare time and write telling your readers why they should support their candidate and his positions. Just a thought!
Mike Sura
Snowmass Village
