Lay off the toast to winter
Wintersköl should be canceled:
1. People will not social distance.
2. Fireworks are a waste of money and therefore will be a slap in the face for those who are financially challenged, especially at this time.
3. All the animals, domesticated and not, are negatively affected.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
