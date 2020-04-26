Law, order and masks

I am just amazed that some people are just now realizing we live in a police state. We have laws to protect not only the majority, but the idiots who don’t know that there are rules we have to follow.

The rules change — segregation, alcohol, marijuana, to name a few. Right now there some new rules in place to try to figure out how to stop this pandemic. It is not a Nazi, Gestapo state; it is a nation made up of laws. Some we like, some we don’t. Thanks for masking up.

Ray Greiser

Snowmass Village