Lauren Boebert a bright light on the Western Slope
Lauren Boebert is just what Colorado needs — a young candidate who appeals to the younger and more diverse population of the Western Slope. Lauren, who works with her mother running a restaurant, is comfortable with ranchers, farmers, truckers, old-timers, soccer moms, teachers — in other words, Coloradans.
Diane Mitsch Bush is nice, and Lauren is outspoken. Diane is a senior and Lauren is youthful. Lauren is a “you-can-do” candidate and Diane is a “do-for-you” candidate. Lauren is not afraid to debate anyone; Diane announced that she will skip the traditional Club 20 debate in Grand Junction.
Lauren represents a new beginning for Colorado voters.
Anne Baker
Basalt
