L’arome du jour

I had to wait until I returned home to send you a short note about the front page piece I saw the day I left Aspen. It illustrates a few things about our culture, one being that the Godess of Unintended Consequences still reigns. Another dealing with the reality that the USA is the worst among developed countries in which to locate a free public relief station. Aspen joins a very long shameful list of tourists destinations which are deficient in this regard. Another item is personal: Perhaps it is old-fashioned to toss a garden trowel in one’s day pack so one can dig a small hole to bury one’s scat off the trail. Probably too ickky for today’s fastidious travelers.

Carleton Cronin

West Hollywood, California