Lapping up the GOP lies

Letter writer James A. Wingers needs to check the facts before calling the Democrats liars. His Biden wristwatch/lapel pin/ prerecorded speech conspiracy is nonsense. See USA Today fact check: “Nearly three dozen journalists, a small camera crew, several Secret Service agents, and many campaign staffers witnessed Biden’s acceptance speech in the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.”

Oh, and by the way, the DNC didn’t leave out “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance as Mr. Trump lie-tweeted and I’m sure all of his followers believed without fact checking either.

But of course facts have no place in Trumpworld.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs