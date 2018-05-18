Kudos to Carroll’s column

Meredith Carroll's recent column on city spending priorities is spot on. What is at the root of the problem?

The city has needed a different city manager for years. Why? Because the generally somnambulant mayor and city council must be managed by someone with the strategic vision they don't possess. Problem is, the mayor and council members' stupor precludes them from recognizing the need for a different city manager. Vicious cycle.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen