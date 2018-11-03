Kudos: Nov. 4, 2018

Thanks for contributing to community health

A big thanks to the Aspen Thrift Shop, Community Health Services, Aspen Outfitting Co., Fidel Duke and all who volunteered and participated in the flu-shot clinic in Woody Creek.

Woody Creek residents thank all who helped put on the Flu Shot Clinic here in our neighborhood.

The financial support of the Aspen Thrift Shop — Patti Stranahan, liaison extraordinaire — made sure all regardless of insurance coverage received the shot with no out-of-pocket expense. Jarrod Hollinger of Aspen Outfitting Co. made sure we had a warm, welcoming space. Liz Stark of Community Health Services lent a guiding hand, Erin and Sabrina provided quick shots that were almost painless and Fidel Duke made sure it happened.

Thanks also goes out to Cecilia who smoothed the procedure and welcomed folks in Spanish and English, and Patty who added her neighborly smile.

And finally, a big thanks to all who raised their sleeves to promote our community immunity, turning flu season into a fall and winter filled with health and happiness.

Peg O'Brien

Woody Creek