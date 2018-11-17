Kudos: Nov. 18, 2018

Thank you for supporting Basalt fire

We would like to take this opportunity to again thank all of the residents of the Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District for their continued support and confidence by passing Ballot Question 7F.

Your generosity will enable our dedicated volunteers and staff to continue to provide the level of service which you have come to expect.

Thank you again.

Ed Van Walraven, Leroy Duroux, Mark Kittle, John Young and Vonda Williams

Board of directors Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District

Recommended Stories For You

'It takes a village'

Well, thank you village for the beautiful rededication of Veterans Memorial Park and for an equally beautiful Veterans Day ceremony.

Thank you KSPN for the air time; much appreciated.

Thank you Louis Swiss Bakery for the gratis coffee and scones; well eaten.

Thanks to both papers for their stories and photos of the mini parade, the USMC birthday celebration and for the rededication ceremony; wonderful.

Thanks to Mark for the park prep; nice job as usual.

Thanks to Colorado Audio/Visual; loud and clear.

Thanks to the Aspen Police Department, Aspen Valley Fire Department and CRO's for the escorts; much appreciated.

Thanks to the Cub Scouts for handing out poppies and programs.

Thanks to the AVFD Honor Guard and to the Cadet Honor Guard, Air Force Junior ROTC; looked SHARP.

Thank you Virgil Simon and the Cadet Honor Guard for the laying of the memorial wreath.

Thank you Nancy Bosshard for 31 years of lighting the memorial candle.

Thank you Chaplin Roy Holloway for the invocation and benediction; kind words.

Thank you to all the valley veterans organizations; keep up the good work.

Thank you Patti Clapper and the county commissioners for your unwavering support and for a beautiful park to show for it.

Thank you Richard Sundeen; sweet and touching notes.

Thank you Tom Buesch for "In Flanders Field"; well read.

Thank you Virgil Simon, Jim Markalunas and Ryan Gentry for your stories.

Thank you Jeannie Walla; lovely as always.

Thank you Janine Barth, Pitkin County VSO, for the 50th Anniversary pins.

Thank you Darryl Grob; unforgettable names and words.

Thanks to those individuals who came forward and shared their stories.

Thank you the Elks Lodge No. 224 for the delicious lunch after the ceremony.

Thank you Colonel, Gunny Perigo and Palmer Hood for all you do.

These are just a few of the wonderful villagers who made this a very special and wonderful day.

Thank you from an appreciative veteran,

Dan Glidden

Aspen

Grateful for fantastic voter turnout

Now that the election has come and gone, I'd like to thank some people for helping with our ride to the polls event. Our event was a great success and we could not have done it without all the support we got from the community. With over 60 percent voter participation, Colorado led the nation in voter turnout. Wahoo!

We would like to thank Austin Nelson for allowing Pedi-Pigs to shuttle folks to and from the polls; Gretchen Bleiler for offering to pedal folks around; The Aspen Times and Anna Stonehouse for the great pictures; Craig Turpin for being our Peter Parker and grabbing some great action shots; Igor Laray for donating ad space and helping to get the word out; Skippy and Fi and their "unicorns" for helping to decorate the cars and wrangle any and all voters; and, lastly but most certainly not least, Kevin Cordova and Stacy Rothberg of NOMI limo for donating cars, drivers and gas for the shuttle service.

Without all of this support, this event never would have been so successful. Thank you to this wonderful community for embracing the efforts of all above.

Aidan Wynn

Aspen