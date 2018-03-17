Kudos: March 18, 2018

St. Patrick's Day dinner saved

St. Patrick's Day dinner, hosted by St. Mary Catholic Church, was held Saturday at Bumps Restaurant at Buttermilk thanks to the generosity of the Aspen community and the efforts of St. Mary's parishioners. More than 130 years old, and the longest standing tradition in Aspen, the dinner originally raised funds to build St. Mary Catholic Church and then went on to support those in need, both locals and visitors, throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

A few weeks ago, the St. Patrick's Day dinner was in jeopardy of being canceled for the first time in 132 years due to ongoing church renovation. Once Aspen discovered that the dinner was to be canceled, many community members and organizations came forward to provide resources and venues. The St. Patrick's day dinner was on again and the tradition continued!

As a parishioner, I'd like to thank many of those who offered support and venues including:

Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Volunteer Fire Department, Aspen Elks, Aspen Eagles Club, Pitkin County Library, Smuggler Mine, the many restaurants and businesses who have contributed to the dinner's success and the St. Patrick's Day dinner committee at St. Mary for their hard work, persistence and flexibility.

Also thanks to all of the volunteers who helped provide, cook and serve the traditional meal of roast beef, roast pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, homemade desserts and, of course, wine and beer.

The support of the St. Patrick's Day dinner is another testament to Aspen's generosity and it's love of neighbor which makes us such a strong community.

Julie Markalunas Hall

St. Mary Parishioner and Proud Aspenite

Youth basketball league a success

Basalt Recreation would like to send a thank you to all the people that made our 2018 Valley Youth Basketball League a fun and successful season. Our volunteer coaches make the season special for all the players by making the game fun and teaching fundamentals and awesome sportsmanship. It is a pleasure to work with these talented individuals.

Thank you to Robert Peters, Brian Dillard, Ryan and Ginny Beckman, Scott Dorais, Bryan Donnelly, Jamie Matherly, Garry Pfaffmann, Danny Martinez, Mike Geiser, David Hays, Jeff Gatlin, Chris Lane, Dean Dombrowski, Estevan Sandoval and Todd Hartley. Thank you to all our fantastic referees. Thank you to the parents who attended the games and cheered on the teams. Thank you to our sponsors for your continued support. Thank you to the other valley recreation departments for your help in making this a great season. And finally, thank you to all our young players who made this a fun season to be in the gymnasiums watching your dedication to the sport, the team and to your coaches.

Thank you.

Dorothy Howard

Basalt Recreation Department

Empty Bowls Dinner a huge hit

The 14th annual Empty Bowls Dinner was a huge success! On March 7, 500-plus people from our community gathered at Bumps at the base of Buttermilk to share a simple meal of delicious soup, fresh bread and yummy desserts. Guests chose a bowl from over 400 beautiful ceramic bowls that were handmade by students at the Aspen Middle School, the Aspen Community School and the Aspen Country Day School for their soup and to take home as a reminder that there are always empty bowls in the world.

All the money raised, more than $5,000, will be donated to the local charity Lift Up.

Everyone who participated in Empty Bowls 2018 left with a full tummy, a warm heart and a nourished soul. This event had a huge community turnout and participation from the students at all three schools, which is a reflection of the incredible community in which we live. We are so fortunate that our community supports the arts and it's children.

A special thanks to a very generous grant from the Thrift Shop of Aspen and their dedication to education, the arts and community service. Thank you to Bumps! Henrietta, Dan and their staff were extremely generous, helpful and wonderful in every way. Thank you to all the amazing volunteers who gave time, energy and donations to make The Empty Bowls project happen.

And of course thank you to all the students who created art from their hearts.

The following businesses were incredibly generous:

Bumps, Sage at the Snowmass Club, The Ranger Station, Aspen Country Day School Cafe, Butcher's Block, Jour de Fete, Cache Cache, Smoke Modern Barbeque, Home Team BBQ, Jimmy's Bodega, Big Wrap, Meat and Cheese Restaurant, The Caribou Club, Paradise, The Brick Pony Pub and Clark's Market. The food was delicious!

We, the art teachers, want to thank everyone involved in this project; our restaurant sponsors who donated delicious soup, our parents, colleagues and friends who gave time, energy and cookies and, last but not least, the students who created art and gained an understanding of giving from the heart and the value of helping others.

Art Teachers Rae Lampe, Aspen Middle School; Hilary Forsyth, Aspen Community; and Paula Ponto, Aspen Country Day School

A Sporting Good Time

Aspen Historical Society board and staff would like to sincerely thank several groups and individuals for their support of the 2018 Time Travel Tuesday series, "Aspen to the Olympics: Our Legacy of Youth Sports."

The series highlighted the history of local winter-season youth sports organizations and the impacts the clubs have had on young athletes over several generations. Thanks to panelist representatives from Aspen Skating Club, Revolutions Skating Club Aspen, Aspen Junior Hockey and Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, the Aspen Historical Society was able to showcase the many services the clubs provide to local children and entire community. To celebrate the 2018 Winter Olympics, the final panel featured several of Aspen's Olympic athletes discussing how clubs, family and friends, mentors, coaches and perhaps even the support of a community shaped the many roads from Aspen to the Olympics.

We are immensely grateful to our panelists: Peggy Behr, Lise Bodek, Grace Hancock, Michelle Hocknell, Terri Hooper, John McBride, Evan Boenning, Shaun Hathaway, Andrew Doremus, Elizabeth Stewart-Severy, Alice Black, Dave Stapleton, Vince Lahey, Mark Taché, Adam Longnecker, Gretchen Bleiler, Beth Madsen, Craig Ward, Chris Klug, Jeremy Abbott, Greg Lewis and moderator Chris Davenport. This impressive group of community members volunteered their time to share stories about their athletic experiences.

Thanks also goes to our partners at the Wheeler Opera House for hosting the series in the lobby bar and theater.

Finally, we'd like to thank Aztech Mountain, who generously sponsored the Olympians panel and the Aspen Historical Society Silver Circle reception prior to the final event.

The spirit of athleticism is strong in Aspen, as the 2018 Games proved with six local athletes representing the U.S. Each event left the audience inspired and each panelist expressed similar sentiments throughout the series: You have to be personally driven, but it takes a village to succeed!

The Aspen Historical Society thanks the village that participated in and attended this season's Time Travel Tuesday series!

Aspen Historical Society

A poem for patrol

Fifth Grade Skier Safety Day in Snowmass presents its class poem:

Bright, sunny morning, feeling warm in our ski clothes,

Speedy, noisy bus ride!

Sparkling, shiny, silvery, soft, cold snow.

Birds chirping in the spring sunlight

on this bluebird day!

Bumpy sled zooming, like a roller coaster, past the trees,

power sliding down the hill,

Poof!

Splat!

Chilly on my chin!

Probing, digging, searching, investigating snow depth,

testing for slides, tossing bombs,

THUMP!

Vibrant, red signs for skier safety awareness.

Powdery, rolling, soft, slushy, spraying snow!

Speeding, hiding in the trees,

Over the rollers; jumps!

Exhilarating!

Thank you Snowmass Ski Patrol and guest services!

Folbe, Ingrid, Anna, Julia, Ruby D, Quintessa, Blake, Luke, Madison, Jake, Ariel, Giovanni, Max, Estefany, Teddy, Kai and Andrea