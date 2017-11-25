Kudos & Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Nov. 26, 2017)

Thrift Shop announces November grant recipients

Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items.

For the month of November we are pleased to announce the following recipients:

Access Afterschool, Aspen Chapel (Homeless Shelter), Aspen Community School, Aspen Hall of Fame, Aspen Sante Fe Ballet Folklorico, Basalt High School Wrestling, Growing Years Preschool, Holiday Baskets, Seniors Independent, Theater Aspen School, Tom's Door, Valley Life for All, Wilderness Workshop and YouthEntity

The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop