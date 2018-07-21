Kudos: July 22, 2018

To the firefighters, first responders, and American Red Cross

Thank you all for the tremendous and valiant efforts you have made and continue to make fighting the Lake Christine Fire and for protecting our lives, homes, businesses and assisting the evacuated.

Sadly three homes were lost the night of July 4. I would like to send a special thanks to the fire crews that were able to stop the fire as it approached the Shadowrock Townhouses which are located next door to the two lost homes in El Jebel. To say that those who live here are grateful would be an enormous understatement. My deepest sympathies to the people who lost their homes.

Again, to all those who have helped fight the fire or who have made contributions large or small to assist in this effort, we say thank you.

Jill Fink

El Jebel