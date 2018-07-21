Kudos: July 22, 2018
July 21, 2018
To the firefighters, first responders, and American Red Cross
Thank you all for the tremendous and valiant efforts you have made and continue to make fighting the Lake Christine Fire and for protecting our lives, homes, businesses and assisting the evacuated.
Sadly three homes were lost the night of July 4. I would like to send a special thanks to the fire crews that were able to stop the fire as it approached the Shadowrock Townhouses which are located next door to the two lost homes in El Jebel. To say that those who live here are grateful would be an enormous understatement. My deepest sympathies to the people who lost their homes.
Again, to all those who have helped fight the fire or who have made contributions large or small to assist in this effort, we say thank you.
Jill Fink
El Jebel
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Two men drowned at Ruedi Reservoir after accident Saturday afternoon
- UPDATE: Two teens dead after single-car accident near Redstone, 14-year-old airlifted to Denver
- Lake Christine Fire crews work most active section; update has fire at nearly 9,700 acres
- Lake Christine Fire grows nearly 800 acres, type 2 incident management team returning
- Lake Christine Fire grows to 8,315 acres; community meeting set for Friday night