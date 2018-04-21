Kudos: April 22, 2018
April 21, 2018
Aspen Ute Foundation thanks Aspen
Aspen Ute Foundation would like to express gratitude to help bring a wonderful 13th Pow Wow Exhibition downtown Aspen to: City of Aspen, Aspen Skiing Co., Annabelle Lodge, Mountain Chalet, Hotel Aspen, Aspen Square, St. Regis, KDNK Radio, the Eagles Club, Aspen Chapel, Aspen High School and Aspen Dance Connection as well as to all the great volunteers and the amazing Native American Indians dancers and drummers/singers who traveled from far away to regal the community with their talents.
Deanne Vitrac-Kessler
Aspen Ute Foundation, Founder
