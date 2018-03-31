Kudos: April 1, 2018

Thanks to those who helped with Children's Dental Fair

Aspen to Parachute Dental Health Alliance celebrated National Children's Dental Health Month with 200 second grade children from Basalt and Aspen Elementary Schools on March 9. Volunteers from the Roaring Fork Valley put on the 18th annual Children's Dental Fair. A big thank you to our 16 volunteers who worked with the kids during this energy filled multi-didactic learning event. The Dental Fair involves four stations of hands on learning: oral self-care instructions, oral screening with local dental professionals, fun games and nutrition activities. Each child went home with a new toothbrush, two-minute brushing timer, flossers, activity books, a dental report for parents and the message that :"Oral health is part of overall health."

A special thank you goes out to Basalt Middle School who hosted the dental fair this year, Karla Rohrbaugh as master of ceremonies and Cheri Grinnell for her lovely volunteer luncheon. Thank you all for being active oral health champions for our children.

Kelly Keeffe

Regional Oral Health Consultant

Aspen to Parachute Dental Health Alliance

Thanks to volunteers and donors of Deaf Camp

I am overjoyed to live in such a supportive community. As an update, Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing has recovered from the vandalism during the X Games weekend thanks to you. From volunteers to donors, you helped us so much and we can continue to change lives. Thank you.

Lesa Thomas

Executive Director