Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Sept. 15, 2019)

Loving the Sharpe family

I would like to thank Robert (Bobby) Sharpe, Deborah (Newman) Sharpe and the entire Sharpe and Newman family for being so wonderful and loving! Thirty-nine years of being in my life and making me a part of yours, I have no words, except, I love you all and thank you!

I’m always here for you all, as you have been for me! Bobby Sharpe, you are still my dear friend and always will be! Though you have passed, you will always be a true warrior and my hero! Bobby, thank you for being my friend and the brother I never had. I truly miss you, my dear friend, but you will continue to live in our daily lives, through our memories and the years we were so blessed to have you here with us.

Bob-o, please reserve me a wonderful lot, in your new heavenly development. I know in my soul you’re already calling meetings and seeking out sites, just like we did in the early ’80.

Love and light for you and yours, always.

Scott Turner

Tucson, Arizona

Help Elks support our veterans

The Elks have a pledge: “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.” Aspen Elks Lodge No. 224 Veterans Service Committee works to support our nation’s veterans and military members. Currently our lodge is taking donations to send to service members who are deployed overseas (donations can be dropped off at the lodge).

Suggested donations: healthy snack bars/protein bars, beef jerky (very popular), coffee (ground or Keurig), popcorn, drink mixes (Gatorade, Xyience energy drinks), chocolate, hot sauce, gum, dry soup, seasonings (for example, Old Bay), candy (watermelon gummies), magazines (on guns, shooting, hunting, travel, outdoor, sports, adventure, National Geographic), games, board games, cards/card games, crossword puzzles, sodoku, and DVDs (movies and TV shows).

Be creative and vary from the list as long as it’s not inappropriate or unsuitable for international mail. Some deployed service members have access to stores selling everything, while others may be in relatively austere conditions and appreciate anything!

America is the Land of the Free because of the brave! Please join the Aspen Elks and show your support; a small donation from each person of our generous community is sure to put a smile on the face of one of our brave service members.

Monetary donations can be made by check and sent to the Aspen Elks Lodge No. 224, 510 E. Hyman Ave., Suite 300, Aspen 81611. The money will be used for postage and/or to purchase additional items. Lodge members will be boxing up donations at the end of the month.

Diane Spicer

Aspen