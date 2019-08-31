Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Sept. 1, 2019)

Aspen community lifts its lacrosse team

Thank you all so very much for your recent support of the Aspen Beer Nuts, the local men’s lacrosse team. We had an absolutely tremendous season and are still riding high from it.

After the loss of two pillars of the community (lacrosse and in general), the Beer Nuts took the spirit of both Michael Goerne and Owen Green and ran with it.

We had a tremendous season capped with a 10 team home tournament played at Rio Grande and Lower Moore athletic fields. This tournament is the result of a year of hard work from many people and the positive feedback we received from all involved was reward enough.

The Aspen men’s lacrosse team would like to thank O’Dell Brewing, Goslings Rum, Mi Chola restaurant, Capital Creek Brewing, Live Loud clothing, the city of Aspen and in particular Beer Nuts Brand Snacks for being our premiere sponsor. We also would like to acknowledge Aspen Public House, the historic Red Onion, Zane’s and Best Day Ever for their support during the tournament, as well as Craig Turpin and Steve Howard for the magnificent photos all year. All of this would be moot, however, without the continued stewardship and driving force of Sandra Doebler and Nancy Lesly with the city’s special events department and Mike Morgan, who is without a doubt an absolute guru when it comes to event preparation!

We also would like to thank the friends and families of both Owen and Mike for making the trip to Aspen and letting us show them how much they meant to us. Hope to see more people out next year! Please email us with any questions or concerns, aspenmenslacrosseclub@gmail.com.

Aidan Wynn

President, Aspen Men’s Lacrosse Club

AVH employees brighten day

I am writing to thank the staff at Aspen Valley Hospital. I have always found those who work at AVH to be professional, but they also are often kind beyond the call of duty. In a single day, I experienced extraordinary kindness from the ultrasound and mammography staff.

Later, I was in the cafe where I made small talk with an AVH staff member who spontaneously declared she wanted to pay for my lunch. Despite my protestations, she did just that! The people at AVH constitute one of its greatest strengths. Thank you!

Kelly Murphy

Carbondale