Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Oct. 18, 2020)

Thinking about Alan Roberts

Please listen to the song “Go Rest High On That Mountain“ by Vince Gill. Mr. Gill wrote the song for his good friend who ended his own life.

Alan was a caring, gentle soul. The song words — “Only you could know the pain” — and

“Go to Heaven a-shoutin’” — are poignant. Alan, you will be missed.

Karen Andrews

Snowmass Village

Appreciation from Aspen Indigenous Foundation

Aspen Indigenous Foundation would like to express gratitude to the city of Aspen for allowing a powwow-style dance exhibition in downtown Aspen on Oct. 10. This celebration, which marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day, was to remember and honor the first inhabitants of this continent and their legacy as stewards of the land, people of many rich cultures, languages, spiritual ways and traditions.

The Indigenous People of Turtle Island are resilient and of extraordinary strength to have endured such extensive and ongoing genocide, and still to be standing strong and proud to this day. Thank you to Mr. Larry Cesspooch, representing the Northern Utes for his beautiful blessing prayer and words that touched the hearts of many in the audience. Thank you to the talented dancers (Nick Ohitika, Akalei Brown, Haleakala, Ariel Frazier) and a special thank you to the two times world champion men’s fancy dancer, Larry Yazzie, who dazzled us with his Eagle Dance and Fancy Dance! To finish, a huge thank you to the amazing drum group, the Cherry Creek Singers, for making the long trip from Cheyenne River Reservation, South Dakota, to share their ancestral songs with their powerful voices and drumbeat.

Deanne Vitrac-Kessler

Woody Creek

Reader friendly

After four glorious months in Snowmass, we are headed back to Houston (and, yes, we are among that rare breed of Texans who wore masks everywhere we went the entire time we were here). One of the great joys, besides taking in the gorgeous scenery, was reading The Aspen Times and its competitor every day. I hope the community understands how fortunate they are to have two daily newspapers of such good quality that cover the area in a comprehensive and meaningful way. Congratulations on all of your good work, particularly during these perilous times.

Clifford Pugh

Houston