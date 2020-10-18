Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Oct. 18, 2020)
Thinking about Alan Roberts
Please listen to the song “Go Rest High On That Mountain“ by Vince Gill. Mr. Gill wrote the song for his good friend who ended his own life.
Alan was a caring, gentle soul. The song words — “Only you could know the pain” — and
“Go to Heaven a-shoutin’” — are poignant. Alan, you will be missed.
Karen Andrews
Snowmass Village
Appreciation from Aspen Indigenous Foundation
Aspen Indigenous Foundation would like to express gratitude to the city of Aspen for allowing a powwow-style dance exhibition in downtown Aspen on Oct. 10. This celebration, which marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day, was to remember and honor the first inhabitants of this continent and their legacy as stewards of the land, people of many rich cultures, languages, spiritual ways and traditions.
The Indigenous People of Turtle Island are resilient and of extraordinary strength to have endured such extensive and ongoing genocide, and still to be standing strong and proud to this day. Thank you to Mr. Larry Cesspooch, representing the Northern Utes for his beautiful blessing prayer and words that touched the hearts of many in the audience. Thank you to the talented dancers (Nick Ohitika, Akalei Brown, Haleakala, Ariel Frazier) and a special thank you to the two times world champion men’s fancy dancer, Larry Yazzie, who dazzled us with his Eagle Dance and Fancy Dance! To finish, a huge thank you to the amazing drum group, the Cherry Creek Singers, for making the long trip from Cheyenne River Reservation, South Dakota, to share their ancestral songs with their powerful voices and drumbeat.
Deanne Vitrac-Kessler
Woody Creek
Reader friendly
After four glorious months in Snowmass, we are headed back to Houston (and, yes, we are among that rare breed of Texans who wore masks everywhere we went the entire time we were here). One of the great joys, besides taking in the gorgeous scenery, was reading The Aspen Times and its competitor every day. I hope the community understands how fortunate they are to have two daily newspapers of such good quality that cover the area in a comprehensive and meaningful way. Congratulations on all of your good work, particularly during these perilous times.
Clifford Pugh
Houston
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User