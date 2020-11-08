Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Nov. 8, 2020)

Hard work pays off with COVID-19 testing at schools

We are writing to thank Bari Ramberg, Jeannie Seybold, Christa Gieszl, Katy Frisch, and Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh for their extraordinary efforts in securing free COVID-19 testing for our school district. What these tenacious individuals have done in two weeks is extraordinary and is an example of what concerned citizens can do with gumption and hard work.

They identified Curative, the company which has been providing COVID-19 testing nationwide and also worked closely with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment to bring testing to our community. Nurse Ramberg and Dr. Seybold are part of the Aspen Education Foundation team advocating for our students to get testing regardless of access or insurance. They have been on the phone with Curative and the CDPHE for hours working out the logistics. Free testing to students, staff and bus drivers will hopefully keep our schools safe and open.

AEF is committed to being part of the solution to the pandemic crisis and this is a prime example of the good that can come of citizen involvement. Thank you to everyone who supports public education and giant kudos again to these individuals for getting this done.

Michelle Stiller and Larry Butler

Aspen

Top-notch elections job by Pitkin County

Hats off to Janice Vos Caudill, the Pitkin County clerk and recorder, and her elections staff for another well-run election in Pitkin County. 2020 marked the fourth presidential election in the county in which I’ve been involved as an election judge and have found that Janice and her staff always rise to the challenge in a professional, fair and incredibly well organized manner. This year was particularly challenging because of COVID-19 and the unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots that needed to be tabulated.

As residents of Pitkin County, we are so fortunate to have such a dedicated civil servant as Janice, who worked literally around the clock for many weeks, including several sleepless nights. I would also like to take this opportunity to give a shout-out to the many election judges — of both parties — who enthusiastically did their civic duty as volunteers to assist in the election.

Frieda Wallison

Old Snowmass