Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Nov. 18, 2017)

Touched by the community during a most difficult time

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, was a sad day at the Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale, as family and friends gathered to mourn the loss of two remarkable young people, our son, Hayden Kennedy, a Carbondale native and CRMS graduate, and his partner, Inge Perkins, from Bozeman, Montana.

Both died as the result of an avalanche in the southern Madison Mountains near Bozeman, Montana, on Oct. 7. Inge's body was recovered by the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center at the base of Mount Imp on Oct. 9. Hayden survived the avalanche but not the unbearable loss of his partner. He chose to end his life, a decision we sorrowfully respect.

Hayden and Inge touched many lives, and a thousand of you joined us at CRMS on a blustery afternoon to celebrate their compassion, humility and independence, their embrace of the challenges of life, and their deep love for their community and the wild places we share. Many more were with us in spirit. We laughed and cried, shared stories and pictures, hugged and broke bread together.

We want to thank the countless friends and family who donated their time and energy to make this tribute so special. So many of you have been unwavering in your love and support these past few weeks. In particular, we'd like to thank Lisa Dawson, Sarah Jane Johnson, Julie Oldham, Sarah Uhl and Tracy Wilson for their incredible work in putting the memorial together; Heather and Franz Froelicher for rallying the troops to make the sage bundles; and all of Hayden's loving Carbondale moms for the baked goods.

We also would like to express our deepest gratitude to the many organizations that generously contributed to making this memorial a special one: 5Point Adventure Film Festival, the Access Fund, Alchemy Audio Visual Concert Systems, Anson Fogel, Aspen Skiing Co., Bethel Party Rentals, Black Diamond Equipment, Carbondale Arts, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Dos Gringos Burritos, El Pollo Rico, Erin's Acres, Louis Swiss Pastries, Marble Distilling Co., Mountain Waste & Recycling, Patagonia, Peppino's Pizza, Rainy Day Designs, Roaring Fork Beer Co., Sarah-Jane Johnson Public Relations, Slow Groovin' BBQ, Sopris Liquor and Wine, Suerte Tequila, The Beat, The Infinite Monkey Theorem and Wagner Rents.

In Hayden's memory, the Kennedy family along with the Access Fund, Black Diamond Equipment and Patagonia have established a fund to fight for the preservation of public lands, a cause Hayden cared for deeply. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider donating to this important national cause. For more information please go to http://www.haydenfund.org.

With love and gratitude …

Julie and Michael Kennedy

Carbondale

A team effort for Basalt High football

Basalt High School Football would like to give a huge thank you to the Basalt community for all the support of the 2017 Longhorns! A special thank-you goes to the people who got together to charter the bus for the quarterfinal playoff game. This could not have happened without the following people: Scott Picard of Sure Thing Burger, Tony Thompson of Alpine Bank and the families of Basalt High School.

Go Horns and thank you.

Carl Frerichs

Head coach, Basalt High School football team

Veterans Day brings out our best

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017 — a beautiful day and a beautiful ceremony.

What better way to celebrate this day than inside the welcoming confines of the Aspen Fire Department building, as our Veterans Memorial Park is being remodeled.

The American Flags on Main Street, proudly flying. Thanks, streets department!

Many thanks to the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department for the use of their "fire barn" and for the absolutely splendid Honor Guard presentation.

Thanks to Col. Merritt for all the work he puts into this ceremony.

Thank you, Chaplin Roy Hollowway, for the encouragement and comfort.

Thank you, Jim Markalunas, for the World War I memories.

"In Flanders Field" — thanks, Bob Perigo, for that reading.

Western Slope Veterans Coalition; nice work, Charlie Hopton.

Huts for Vets and Paul Anderson; great program, please keep it up.

To our special long time friends, Jeannie Walla and Richard Sundeen — beautiful!

Thank you, Fire Chief Rick Balentine, for your service and the reminder of the sacrifices of EMT/fire/law enforcement.

To Janine Barth, our Veterans Service officer: Thank you for your service then and now in Pitkin County.

Roll call of the fallen — thank you, Darryl Grob, for remembering and honoring them.

A heart felt thank -you to the guests who came forward and shared their stories. This is the very essence of this ceremony and of this day.

I thank you all for the support and kindness.

Dan Glidden

Basalt

Woody Creek gets a boost

A big thanks goes out to the Aspen Thrift Shop, Community Health Services Inc., Fidel Duke, Woody Creek Tavern and the volunteers and participants of the 2017 Woody Creek Flu Shot Clinic. Thanks to the support and collaborative efforts of these entities and people, the immunity of the community of Woody Creek was boosted on Nov. 8.

Specifically, thanks to Patti Stranahan for facilitating the Aspen Thrift Shop grant process, Liz Stark for reigning as community immunity queen (lined up funding and resources and hands-on injected vaccinations), Sabrina for being the community immunity princess, Maggie Tolan for volunteering her time and bilingual and health expertise, Doug Brand for literally opening the door, Kevin and Laura for letting us use the Woody Creek Tavern pool room, and Fidel Duke for the nudge to make sure this happens.

Peg O'Brien

Captain, Annual Woody Creek Flu Shot Clinic

Children get the voice they need

As Thanksgiving approaches, I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to two local organizations that are making a positive impact in our valley. By supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 9th Judicial District financially, the Aspen Thrift Shop and the Aspen/Snowmass' Caring for Community Fund are helping give a voice in court to local children in Pitkin, Garfield and Rio Blanco counties who have been abused or neglected. The children we advocate for are not always able to say thank you, so I wanted to do it on their behalf.

Christy Doyon

Executive director, CASA of the 9th Judicial District