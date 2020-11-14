Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Nov. 15, 2020)

Buddy Program awards its finest

The Buddy Program is so pleased to honor several individuals this fall who make our program, and therefore our community, a better place. Each November we gather our big and little buddies for our annual celebration dinner to announce these awards. While we won’t gather this year, the tradition of the awards is more important than ever and the spirit in which they are given is alive and well!

Our Angel Award goes to Jeanne and Ned Walker. Jeanne has served as a big buddy to her little buddy since 2017 and nurtured a beautiful relationship. She did not hesitate to volunteer outside of her community, being willing to drive downvalley to see her little buddy! Ned and Jeanne have been extremely generous over the past four years, helping us obtain a key sponsorship for our events and giving generous, personal gifts.

Our Hero Award will be given to the team at Aspen Family Connections. Not only has their initiative around food distribution for the most vulnerable been an amazing show of innovation and action early in the pandemic (and still continuing today), their partnership throughout the year around emergency assistance and wrap around support for our families has been a critical collaborative effort this year.

Finally, we would like to thank Angie Davlyn and the team at Roaring Fork School District for ensuring clear and timely communication around our key programs that rely heavily on our school partnerships for our LEAD (Leadership through Exploration, Action and Discovery) Programs. Our Golden Carabiner Award goes the Roaring Fork School District!

Lindsay Lofaro

Executive director, Buddy Program

Special props to three superwomen

Dr. Christa Gieszl. Dr. Jeannie Seybold. Bari Ramburg. These three superwomen represent selfless service, compassion, competence and dedication. They worked tirelessly out of the goodness of their hearts to bring COVID-19 testing to our kids and school staff. We have known from the start that widespread testing and tracing is the way to defeat this virus and to open our economy. Please thank these wonderful women for their amazing efforts when you see them.

I am honored to know you three. The world needs more people like this who are willing to give of their time and energy in such a selfless and compassionate way. Thank you ladies and to all who are assisting in their efforts. It is people like you who make our community so special.

Ashley Connolly

Aspen

Thank you for protecting Western Colorado water

The Colorado River District is humbled and grateful for the support voters in our 15 counties showed for protecting Western Colorado water. Measure 7A passed with a district-wide 72% approval. That so many of you agreed with our mission and aspirations went beyond our most hoped-for expectations. We offer our thanks and a pledge to use the money wisely and with great effect in our ongoing efforts to protect Western Slope water.

Western Colorado water has been much sought after to the east and the west since our founding at the beginning of the last century. The story has not changed, but the urgency to protect the Colorado River system is magnified with population growth in Colorado and the Southwest, higher temperatures and the never-ending quest for water supply. Western Colorado cannot become the sacrifice zone for the benefit of others.

We will now have the resources to bolster the basic protections for the Colorado River system that we’ve always maintained, with the added financial muscle to help our constituents with projects throughout the district and in all areas of water use, including clean reliable drinking water, water for food production and water that supports the environment and our recreation economy.

Water in the arid west is a conservative issue; it’s a progressive issue. It’s an irrigator’s issue and it’s a boater’s issue. If you brush your teeth, it’s an issue. It’s everybody’s issue, even though it’s so easy to take water for granted. We take seriously the trust our constituents have vested in us to be the watchdog of our precious resource.

It takes financial resources, talent and skill to protect the water resources that make Western Colorado the beautiful, vital region we know it to be today. Other people want that resource. We say they will have a big fight to get it, today, tomorrow and into the future.

Thank you for supporting ballot question 7A.

Andy Mueller

General manager, Colorado River District

Your City Market purchases can benefit Lift-Up

Did you know you can link your City Market card to Lift-Up? If you do, every time you shop at City Market, a donation will be made to support this worthy organization, which is especially important at this time. COVID-19 has impacted our friends and neighbors and made more and more folks food insecure. This would be a wonderful way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Please consider making a direct donation or by linking your City Market card to Lift-Up! Just visit the City market website, it will only take a moment.

Marjorie MacDonald

Basalt