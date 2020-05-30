Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (May 31, 2020)

Roaring Fork Conservancy thanks cleanup volunteers

Roaring Fork Conservancy was only a year old when we hosted the first Fryingpan River Cleanup. Twenty-two years later we are excited and humbled that so many from the community joined us for a different kind of cleanup this year. What normally takes place in one morning, starting with a free, hot breakfast was impossible to replicate this year. Instead we asked you all to take a week to help us pick up trash along rivers throughout the Roaring Fork Watershed, and you did!

Thank you to all the volunteers that picked up many bags of trash and to our sponsors: A2 Associates, Athen Builders, Eagle County, Jean Moore, Odell Brewing, town of Basalt and Waste Management.

The 22nd Annual Fryingpan and Beyond River Cleanup was only able to happen because of each of you. Thank you for valuing and protecting our rivers.

Rick Lofaro

Executive director, Roaring Fork Conservancy

Four wonderful decades of Bloomingbirds

For the past 40 years I have owned Bloomingbirds and have always looked forward to opening the doors each day and welcoming customers, both local and out-of-towners.

I want to thank everyone. I especially want to thank the group of amazing women who have worked with me over the years. With them I have enjoyed success and very special relationships. We are more like a large family, and without them there is no way that I could have had the business that I have built today. I want to thank my husband Paul for his hard work behind the scenes with little recognition. I have learned so much over the years and have thoroughly appreciated getting to know each and every one of you. Whether it has been sitting on the couch listening to many a life story, rushing to help you look perfect for that special event, or simply having you share a hug with Archie, it has all been wonderful. These have been the best and most rewarding years and for that I say thank you. It also is an honor to have been part of the Aspen retail community for the past four decades. The coming summer and winter seasons will be bittersweet, as we will be closing our doors now and we are off to new adventures. Once again, thank you for all your support. I will miss you all!

Patty Patterson

Aspen

Homeless group grateful for the support

From myself and many at the encampmemt:

Thank you to all who have helped (city, county, donors and more). We are very thankful and appreciate everything. We are making the best of a bad situation and we are so blessed thanks to you.

Thank you.

Vince Thomas and family

Aspen