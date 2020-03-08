Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (March 8, 2020)

A good deed appreciated

Thank you, Manuel, for helping to pick me up after I slipped and fell in front of the Aspen Golf Course building and the restaurant. You were truly a gentleman to stop, get out of your red four-door pickup truck, to help me stand, as I was not able to get back onto my feet without your help. Again, I say many thanks and more to you.

David Singer

Aspen

A model volunteer

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is pleased to acknowledge the insightful leadership and tireless dedication of Jamin Heady-Smith to our organization. Over the past decade, Jamin has volunteered countless hours as a crew leader, board member, treasurer and board chair. His expertise and thoughtful contributions to RFOV cannot be overstated and we are forever grateful.

As RFOV celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020, we recognize that our success in promoting stewardship of our public lands by engaging the community in volunteer trail projects has been fostered by exceptional volunteers like Jamin.

Board of directors

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Ryan Vugteveen, board chair

Randy Gold, vice chair

Rotary grateful for wine fest sponsors

The Rotary Club of Snowmass Village is grateful for the communities’ participation and support of Snowmass Wine Festival last fall. The proceeds allowed the club to recently give grants totaling $42,000 to the following local organizations.

Ascendigo Autism Services, Aspen Strong, Aspen Youth Center, Bridging Bionics, The Buddy Program, Caring Connections/Snowmass Chapel, Challenge Aspen, Christmas Wish, HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley, Junior Achievement, Music Therapy of the Rockies, Our Hope Center, Response, Roaring Fork Conservancy, Western Slope Veterans Coalition, WindWalkers EAL and Therapy Center, YouthEntity, YouthZone.

The Rotary Club of Snowmass Village is pleased to partner with these organizations. One-hundred percent of the funds generated from the Snowmass Wine Festival go back to the community through the community grants program as well as providing Basalt High School senior scholarships and supporting various international organization’s needs.

Mark your calendar — the 2020 Snowmass Wine Festival weekend begins with the Wine Dinner on Sept. 18 and the Grand Tasting outdoor festival Sept. 19. Ticket registration begins late summer. Again, thank you to the community for your support.

Sherri Goodwin

Community grants chair, Rotary Club of Snowmass Village

Grants pour out of Thrift Shop

Every month, volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to non-profit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items.

For the month of February, we are pleased to announce the following recipients: Artist Year Roaring Fork, Colorado Preschool Program, Recovery Resources, Voices, Aspen High School basketball, Aspen Ute Foundation, Catholic Charities Western Slope, Family Resource Center of Roaring Fork Schools, Pitkin County Senior Services and Shining Stars Foundation.

The ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop