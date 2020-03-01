Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (March 1, 2020)

Take a haircut for AHA Class of 2020

Do you need a haircut? Consider getting it done from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14. Art of Color Basalt is proud to sponsor a cut-a-thon benefitting Aspen Project Graduation 2020. All the proceeds will go directly to Project Graduation. Call 970-927-0724 now to book your appointment.

We are so appreciative of Suzi Langhoff and Jasmine Mauritz for their time and commitment to help our seniors. If you are unable to get your hair cut but would like to support our graduates, you may make a contribution and mail it to Aspen Project Graduation, Aspen High School, 0235 High School Road, Aspen, CO 81611. Your commitment and contribution allows for the tradition of keeping our new graduates safe on a milestone evening. Without generosity from the community we would not be able to produce this extraordinary event. If you would like further information contact aspenprojectgraduation@aspenk12.net.

Aspen Project Graduation 2020 Committee

Ascendigo Blue Aspen shatters expectations

The ninth annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen, the signature fundraising event for Ascendigo Autism Services, was a resounding success! We have immense gratitude for those who helped make it happen.

Hundreds of guests filled the ballroom at the Hotel Jerome to enjoy a fun evening of delicious food and cocktails, high fashion and a wildly successful live auction and paddle raise. This year’s entertainment featured Will Breman, a semi-finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” who also happens to be on the autism spectrum. In addition, the eclectic sounds of Spinphony, a female electric string quartet, elevated the atmosphere.

As one of Aspen’s premier charity events, Ascendigo Blue Aspen raises funds so we can provide life-changing support and services for those living with autism. Our mission is to elevate the spectrum by empowering people, inspiring lives and shattering expectations. We have deep gratitude for the caring, hardworking, thoughtful, creative and determined host committee, staff and volunteers, as well as the attendees who helped make Ascendigo Blue Aspen 2020 an event for the record books. The Roaring Fork Valley community also deserves strong praise for welcoming and accepting our participants by providing culturally enriching activities, jobs, volunteer opportunities and other support to our clients.

Special thanks to Sentient Jet, Ogier Skiwear, United Airlines, Rolls Royce Motor Cars, Olitzky Family Foundation, The Aspen Times, Aspen Magazine, Aspen Eventworks, United Airlines, Aspen Skiing Co., Gorsuch, Lugano Diamonds, Pebble Global Holdings, and the many other sponsors and donors who contributed to our success.

We look forward to shattering expectations again next year when celebrate our 10th annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen. Mark your calendars for Feb. 13, 2021. We hope to see you there!

Peter Bell

President and CEO, Ascendigo Autism Services

Carbondale

Artwork adoptions support schools

The Aspen Chapel Gallery would like to thank the 107 individuals who generously contributed to the “adopt” a piece of art program for the annual show of Roaring Fork Valley high school art students. The $25 “adoptions” and two special gifts enabled us to give $671.04 to the high school art departments at the Aspen High School, Basalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Glenwood Springs High School, and Yampah Mountain High School. Thank you very much for supporting the art programs in our high schools.

Thank you to the teachers of these students and to the students for their amazing artwork.

We also would like to acknowledge the anonymous donor who sponsors this show each year.

Tom Ward and Michael Bonds

Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery