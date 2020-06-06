Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (June 7, 2020)
A ‘little bit of good’ makes a lasting impression
Our staff is especially thinking about these words from Desmond Tutu as we watch our nation struggle with racial inequalities: “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
For 47 years we have been engaging in the work of mentoring youth in our community and know that supporting and conversing with youth around difficult topics is as important today as it ever has been. While the Buddy Program is small, we know our impact is not.
We are incredibly grateful to our Big Buddy mentors who work so tirelessly to listen, empower and walk alongside their Little Buddies through thick and thin.
We will continue to do this “little bit of good” from our corner of the world and ask you, wherever you may be, to find your “little bit of good” and together, we will overwhelm the world!
Lindsay Lofaro
Executive director, Buddy Program
Compassion found in local policing
To the city of Aspen, the Aspen, Basalt, Snowmass Village police departments and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office,
The full-page letter June 3 in both newspapers that I read touched the deepest recesses of my heart. It is another example of why I cherish to live in this magical place.
We have truly an amazing community which is amplified every time there are different “needs” or issues that come to light in our valley. We all step up and pitch in to our assorted abilities to assist and address these needs and/or issues.
The kindness and caring shown to all — regardless of color, race, background or income over the years, I have noticed — speaks volumes of our citizens. Truly, we are family!
And it was heartwarming to see these ideals in print. Thank you all for everything you do — no matter how insignificant or small you may think your actions are.
Marie E. Kelly
Aspen
Thanks to Parks and Open Space for flourishing trails
The city of Aspen Open Space and Trails Advisory Board would like to recognize the Parks and Open Space Department for its ardent commitment to maintaining the trails and spaces in and around the city for our community’s escape and enjoyment. During this time of COVID-19, it became very evident how much our community relies on the trails and outdoors for our physical and mental wellbeing. Even without additional tourism numbers, our trails have been teeming with locals, pets and families, as we look to our surrounding natural world for routines and peace of mind. A huge thank you to the Parks and Open Space Department for all the work you do!
Open Space and Trails Advisory Board
