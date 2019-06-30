Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (June 30, 2019)

Why they’re Aspen’s finest

When I got the call my 1-year-old granddaughter was taken to the Aspen Hospital in an ambulance after a fall, I was frantic to get to the hospital immediately. I called an Uber who at first said six minutes, then 20 minutes, then unavailable.

I was crying in the street when John Woltjer of the Aspen Police just happened to drive by. He heard the voice of a very worried grandmother and her daughter and offered us an immediate ride to the hospital. He was so reassuring and calming, so professional and kind and made such a difference for my family. I want to thank him for above and beyond service.

Mary H. Thompson

Aspen

Kudos go to …

• Laurie and John McBride for donating an easement on their Lost Marbles ranch for open space. These are the type of people who should have money.

• The Senior Center Summer Soiree — fun and valuable information and great goodies, too.

• Putting in the yellow street-crossing lights. They’re terrific for drivers and walkers.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

JAS nails it

As we left The Little Nell with the exhilarating and joyous sound of Wycliffe Gordon in our ears, at the end of the four days of Jazz Aspen Snowmass’s June Experience, our 16 year-old said it best: “Jim Horowitz struck gold.”

In a town where we are spoiled for excellence and choice in culture and the arts, and where superlatives are almost banal, the newly reconfigured June festival really was absolutely magical, bringing together some of the most varied and brilliant musical talent in the world in a handful of central Aspen settings that were intimate, personal and approachable.

We are completely exhausted after our non-stop musical feast and lost for words at the scope, energy and excellence of all the artists we saw. It seems unfair to single out or compare any of them, as so many are legends and stars, but nobody who squeezed into Victoria’s after midnight will forget the joyous performance of Jamison Ross and his trio, or that of Wycliffe and friends in one of the final shows Sunday evening.

Many congratulations to Jim and his amazing staff, to all the volunteers, to all the venues (in particular to Allen and Julia Domingos at the Aspen Art Museum, who for four days straight fed everyone without charge). It was an inspired concept and an amazing experience.

Scott Martin and Katherine Sand

Aspen

Rain can’t dampen that Buddy spirit

On June 20, despite the cold and rain, nearly 150 Little Buddies, Big Buddies and their family members attended the Buddy Program’s Annual Picnic at Arbaney Park in Basalt, our biggest event of the year in the Community program, to celebrate the beginning of summer and their special relationships!

In addition to sharing a delicious dinner including homemade delicacies brought by our Little Buddies’ families, participants enjoyed archery games, played volleyball, badminton, hula-hoop decorating as well as lots of fun lawn games. We even had live music by our very own local duo Rosewood Divine.

Our Buddy and Family Picnic is one of our favorite events of the year and it is such a testament to the profound impact that mentors have on the lives of youth and their families. Our four mentoring programs and all the services that we provide to our local youth are made possible by the amazing support of our community.

If you haven’t already done so, be sure to register for the Boogie’s Buddy 5-Mile Race on July 4 and join us at the Bash for the Buddies on Friday. More information on the race, bash and becoming a Big Buddy available at buddyprogram.org or call us at 970-920-2130.

Ainhoa Bujan

Community program manager The Buddy Program

Organizations benefit from Thrift Shop, community

Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items. For the month of June, we are pleased to announce the following recipients:

Aspen Fringe Festival, CRMS Preschool, Earthbeat Summer Music Camps, Fat City Farmers, Red Brick Center for the Arts, Roaring Fork High School (baseball), Rock and Roll Academy, Senior Matters, Summer Advantage-Summit 54, Windwalkers and Youth Water Leadership Program.

The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop