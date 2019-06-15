Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (June 16, 2019)

Stroking for success

On behalf of myself and the entire Aspen Board of Realtors, I would like to personally thank all our sponsors for the 2019 Aspen Board of Realtor Stark King Bill Heldman Scholarship golf tournament. I would like to extend a very special thank-you to Scott Brown, owner of the Snowmass club, Mark Lampe and the entire staff of the Snowmass Club for their amazing generosity and for once again hosting us at the club for the golf tournament.

This long-standing community tradition has been in existence for 35 years. We awarded $50,000 to graduating students from Aspen, Basalt and Roaring Fork high schools. Over the years, we have awarded over $800,000 to graduating students. None of this would ever be possible without the continued generosity of our sponsors, donors and volunteers.

Thank you again from all of us! We had a wonderful and successful time and hope to have the opportunity to continue this amazing event in Snowmass next year!

Krista Klees

President, Aspen Board of Realtors

Goodbye, Roaring Gardens

Thanks to all of you who supported Roaring Gardens throughout the past few years. We loved growing veggies and canning for you, enjoying the special place by the Catherine Store, and talking about all of the recipes we tried!

Despite our expressed interest to stay longer at the location, the Polo Partners started looking for other farmers to grow at the location without letting us know. Erin’s Acres has taken over the space and is not affiliated with Roaring Gardens. I (Ben Armstrong) started growing vegetables with the Farm Collaborative and will mostly grow for three low-income programs this season: I’m excited to be able to continue to provide produce to our valley! If you are looking for other local CSA programs or options at the markets, please support Wild Mountain Seeds, Two Roots Farm, Borden Farms, ACES and Skips Store in Basalt. Happy eating!

Ben Armstrong

Roaring Gardens, Carbondale

The perks of being a Big Buddy

Snow in May? Skiing in June? Buddy the Elf, is that you?

Anyway, how cool would it be to spend time with someone as silly and spontaneous as Buddy the Elf?! You could be that fun person for a youth currently living in our community! As mentors with the The Buddy Program, adults are matched with local youth to spend time together to form positive relationships that ultimately benefit the youth and the mentor in numerous ways!

Through my interactions with the Big and Little Buddies that come through our doors at Aspen Elementary School, I have witnessed the compassion and connection that propels our students to new discoveries about themselves and the world around them. Big Buddies listen and empower our students by modeling positive ways to communicate and connect with others. Our Little Buddies provide lots of laughs, fun, perspective and so much more for their mentors. As a Big Buddy, you too can form a bond with a child that may improve their social/emotional development now and in the future. Please reach out to The Buddy Program for more information if you are interested in supporting positive development of our youth through fun activities and mentorship!

Amy Showers

Aspen

Did he say that?

Even I have to thank song-banning, newspaper censoring, union-hating Aspen Skiing Co. for opening the mountain during Food & Wine — just like the old days. Bravo, Aspen Skico. Bravo!

Lee Mulcahy

Aspen