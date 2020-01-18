Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Jan. 19, 2020)

Well fed and read in Basalt

On behalf of the Basalt Regional Library, thank you to all who attended our first annual Legends of the Library event Jan. 10. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of our “new” building, the community turned out in force.

Special thanks to our vendors, Slow Groovin’ Barbeque, The Whole Empanada, Sunshine & Moons Natural/Organic Bakery, Woody Creek Distillery, Old World Wine Co, Craft Wines of Colorado, the Tim Fox Jazz Quartet and our special emcee, David Bach. Looking forward to seeing everyone next year!

Cathy Click

Outreach coordinator, Basalt Regional Library

AFD goes above and beyond for Chanukah

We would like to thank the Aspen Fire Department for their assistance with our community Chanukah celebration. Coming with their fire truck, flashing lights and all, to the great delight of children and adults. A special thank you to Chief Rick Balentine, Charles Curtis, Adam Cohen and Josh Burnaman for taking time out of their busy holiday schedule and making the Chanukah party the great success it was. Aspen is blessed to have such wonderful individuals in our amazing community.

Rabbi Mendel and Lieba Mintz

Chabad Jewish Community Center

Locally flown

Roaring Fork Audubon would like to thanks Paddywack’s in El Jebel for holding its annual Bird Seed Sale, benefiting RFA and our local bird population.

Paddywack’s is a great example of why it’s important to support our local businesses. Keep it up, Eric and crew!

Roaring Fork Audubon Society

Bruno needs your help

I am writing this letter about my father-in-law, Bruno Kirchenwitz. I know not everyone has agreed with his opinions over the years and there are a few that he has downright pissed off, but this is on a different subject.

Very few know this, but Bruno has been on home dialysis for over nine years and has finally been given the chance to get on the kidney transplant list! As a family, this is a huge deal for us as we help him three to four times a week to get his dialysis treatments done so he can just stay healthy and alive.

Unfortunately his health coverage doesn’t help with any aftercare, we have to raise all the funds for this, including a place to stay for four to six weeks in Aurora, all meals and transportation to and from UC Health three to four times a week to make sure the kidney is working properly.

I am just asking for a little help for a longtime local character that would be amazing for his entire family. Any help is greatly appreciated. The Go Fund Me is called Bruno Kirchenwitz Kidney Transplant Fund or there also is a bank account at 1st Bank with the same name. Thanks again!

Stephanie Kirchenwitz

Rifle

Wonderful memories of Gwyn’s High Alpine

What a memorable and delicious week!

My wife and I enjoyed a special breakfast at their sit-down restaurant (Gwyn’s) last week. While there, we asked if they would provide a platter of their famous and delicious apple crisp dessert for Habitat for Humanity‘s 20th Anniversary “staff and volunteer appreciation” dinner (that we held at our ReStore, where we do have plenty of tables and seats, LOL).

Not only were they happy to oblige, but they pulled some magic to get the finished food transported down to the bottom of the mountain, so I could pick it up. All with numerous smiles and their trademark graciousness.

I encourage everyone who skis/snowboards to put eating at Gwyn’s on their Winter of 2020 Bucket List — to enjoy and help celebrate what they have been doing for 40 years for our community in their final year. (If you have not seen it, check out the wonderful tribute articles in the Jan. 12 Aspen Sunday News and this Winter’s LOCAL magazine.)

Thank you, Gwyn’s High Alpine Restaurant (Gwyn, George, Whitney and team), for that personal touch that has helped make our valley a more special place to live and to visit for 40 years.

Scott Gilbert

Snowmass