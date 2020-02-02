Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Feb. 2, 2019)

Bravo to ski patrol

Last Friday while skiing in the Cirque Dikes area of Snowmass ski area with two friends, one of them hit a rock which was covered with snow and sustained a lower tibia break which will entail a year of rehab.

I’ve lived and skied in this area for 35 years and have never needed to call for ski patrol.

The professionalism, speed and care which was displayed by the patrollers was amazing.

It was the first time I’ve seen them handle an injury up-close. I want to thank ski patrol for everything they do and for taking care of my friend. You’re the best!

Rick Holtz

Carbondale

High school art at Aspen Chapel Gallery

The Aspen Chapel Gallery is supporting Roaring Fork Valley high school art with a unique annual exhibition entitled 6 X 17. It is currently on the walls at the Aspen Chapel Gallery — six participating high schools, 17 pieces of art from each school.

The community is invited to support art in all six valley high schools art departments by “adopting” a piece of art for $25. Seventy-five percent of your donation goes directly to the six high school art programs. You don’t own the art; it stays in the student’s portfolio.

You can adopt at the Aspen Chapel Gallery, or mail a check to Aspen Chapel Gallery, 0077 Meadowood Drive, Aspen, CO 81611. Please put “adoption” in the memo. Or go to aspenchapel.org and go to the donate button. Please put the word “adoption” in the comments. Our goal is to recognize all these young artists by adopting out all 102 pieces of art.

This exhibit runs until Feb 9. Please stop and see the show and consider “adopting” to support art in our valley high schools.

Tom Ward and Michael Bonds

Aspen