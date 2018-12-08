Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Dec. 9, 2018)

The Buddy Program gives thanks

On Dec. 1, the Little Nell and the Residences at the Little Nell hosted the Buddy Program's sixth annual Gingerbread House Workshop. The event was hosted by Helen and Jim Fifield and Karen Wing, and attended by 100 Big and Little Buddies, guests and volunteers.

We extend a heartfelt thank-you to the over 100 sponsors and donors who helped us to raise over $103,000 for our year-round programs. We'd also like to recognize the Little Nell's team including Pete Hayda, Simon Chen, Kali Kopf, Alesh Seidl, Tim Fischer, Amy Adams and their teams for providing us with the most incredible service and donating the use of The Little Nell.

Lindsay Lofaro

Executive director, The Buddy Program

What's impressing Ruth these days?

Kudos to:

• Susie Krabacher for all of her charitable work in Haiti and the difference she's made. Raising $40 million for the cause is astonishing!

• Bailey Holmes, Aspen High School volleyball coach — I don't know how you made it to regionals, with the lack of volleyball skills being taught at Aspen Middle School.

• George Stranahan for donating all of his property in upper Lenado to Open Space an Trails to keep it pristine. Hopefully it will stay unchanged!

• The Little Nell for hosting the hospice tree-lighting ceremony with a beautiful and delicious spread of food.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

You won't want to miss this

Aspen Entrepreneurs and The Arts Campus at Willits, along with Huts for Vets is welcoming National Geographic adventurer of the year, Stacy Bare, to town Dec. 13. We are screening his short film "Adventure Not War" and talking about his quest to turn places he served in the Army to areas of peace and healing. His film was accepted into Cannes, Tribeca and of course, 5Point!

Join us at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Temporary for this special event! Tickets are available in advance at the TACAW website or at the door.

Dave Mayer

Carbondale