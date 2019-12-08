Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Dec. 8, 2019)

Buddies, barbecue and community spirit

Thanksgiving Day and the holiday season are a joyous time of year to celebrate all of the positive things in life and give thanks. This holiday season, the Buddy Program is ever so grateful to be the beneficiary of donations from the annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Hickory House.

The Hickory House has created a wonderful and very generous tradition in our community, and we are incredibly honored to be a part of it. We not only had the pleasure of welcoming happy and eager guests at the door, but it also was so heartwarming to watch families, friends, locals and visitors gather to enjoy a tasty dinner while also donating to our very important mission. Because of these charitable donations, the Buddy Program is able to provide mentoring, counseling, scholarships as well as other critical services to the youth in our valley.

On behalf of all of our Big Buddies and our youth participants, we would like to thank Hickory House’s owner, Paul Dioguardi, the Hickory House staff, Evan and Vivian Williams, Sergio and Fernando Ruiz, Ellen Valentine, Catherine Anne Couch, the Goldsmith Family, Sue Schoeller and Jhoanna Arias, who volunteered throughout the day! Thanks to everyone for continuing this special Aspen tradition that makes our community a better place!

Lindsay Lofaro

Executive director, Buddy Program

Klaus an inspiration for us all

I enjoyed your articles about the life of Klaus Obermeyer and his specific views of the abundance in beauty we get to witness here in the Roaring Fork Valley — nature, mountains, etc.

The interesting part was how he was notified by his boss at the aeronautical factory he worked for Adolf Hitler’s war machine that the Gestapo was asking questions since Klaus has Jewish heritage.

His daring escape into Switzerland, being shot and saved by nuns. It’s quite a miraculous story.

His attitude about life, treating others with kindness and just a smile, is inspirational.

I will save this article and read it over and over when I get caught up in life’s challenges! Thanks, Klaus, for your contribution to the human race.

Michael Dobson

Aspen