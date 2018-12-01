Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Dec. 2, 2018)

Help out our huts

Our local hut system, the Braun Hut System, was the first of its kind in the country. Hut users can go to the 10th Mountain Hut system website for reservations, but the ownership and oversight of the Braun Huts is separate.

This summer, a nice renovation and new woodshed was accomplished at the Tagert Hut. Cost was over $53,000, and we paid for these improvements out of savings from past winters. However, we cannot do this again next year when we tackle other necessary upgrades at our other six huts.

We ask that your readers consider a donation to the Braun Hut System, as we are part of the Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday. The Community First Foundation and First Bank are offering up an additional $1 million matching grant to nonprofits that are involved.

Check out the website at colorado gives.org, click on "donate," then click on "find a nonprofit," then type in Braun and then fill out the donation form.

Your friends that join you for a Tagert Hut (or any Braun Hut) trip will thank you!

Craig Ward

Aspen

Support Aspen Thrift Shop on Colorado Gives Day

Colorado's largest day of giving, Colorado Gives Day, takes place Tuesday. On this day, thousands of people come together to support Colorado nonprofits like ours.

When you donate to Aspen Thrift Shop, you're helping us fund our scholarship program for local high school graduates.

Please help us reach our goal of $20,000. Thanks to the $1 Million Incentive Fund from Community First Foundation and FirstBank, your donation goes further on Colorado Gives Day. To donate to us on Colorado Gives Day, go to coloradogives.org and search for Aspen Thrift Shop.

Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop

Holiday shine at Eagle Crest Nursery

Once again, Eagle Crest Nursery has outdone themselves on Lady's Night for the Holidays. When you drive up to the premises, it is like arriving at Santa's Workshop, with brilliant lights throughout the trees and buildings.

Where I was not looking forward to Christmas, I was enraptured into the realm of the holiday spirit and became excited. After taking in the colorful lighting that abounded throughout the premises, I was once again inspired by the delightful decorations that were snuggled in every corner of the store. Gifts you could never have dreamed of, stimulating the imagination of those you love who would delight in such a precious gift.

We are all blessed with so much that it is sometimes a challenge to know what to give that special someone. Eagle Crest provided a world of wonder that made it easy to find unique and special gifts for everyone. I thank you, Eagle Crest, for providing a wonderful place to shop and explore that is outside the strip mall experience.

Melinda Fouts

Basalt

Leading with love in Aspen

Dear Aspen valley community,

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! We have come a long way from the early days of Aspen Yoga Society uniting community through yoga and then Aspen City of Wellbeing, a vision I shared with Deepak Chopra to create a city of well-being in Aspen to measurably improve well-being.

Both of these organizations live on in our nonprofit Lead with Love, which was borne out of the inspiration and intention of these previous endeavors with a renewed focus on heart-centered leadership and social impact. Today, we still continue to serve our community with well-being programs started under Aspen City of Wellbeing and Aspen Yoga Society. We were struck and followed a thread of light three years ago to create Lead with Love. We are an organization and a movement committed to shifting culture from fear to love.

This emphasis on cultural shift personally, professionally and societally is what motivates and inspires us each day. To that end, we held our third annual Lead with Love Summit late October at Aspen Meadows, and we want to celebrate this convening of heart-centered leaders that gathered together to shift culture. We had a renewed focus this year on conscious capitalism as we hosted both founders, John Mackey and Raj Sisodia, and we feel ignited by these principals and practices that lead to more love in business.

There is hope! We are so incredibly grateful to all who bought tickets, donated to, volunteered for or sponsored the event and support our year-round programming. We couldn't do it without you and we are grateful and excited by what is to come — retreats in Aspen, France and beyond; monthly conscious capitalism Aspen valley meet-ups with our partners Coventure, Koru, Maker and Place; and local and Aspen business lunch and others. Our first event of this chapter was Friday on "The Art of Decision Making" with Jerry Murdock. Lots more to come with Lead with Love, including our daily practices live on Facebook and educational webinars like the one with Gabriella Taylor relationship coach Tuesday plus live events. Stay tuned and remember, you have a choice.

Lead with love!

Gina Murdock

Aspen