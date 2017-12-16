Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Dec. 17, 2017)

A job well done by Skico

I want to thank the Aspen Skiing Co. for doing such an outstanding job with the snow on the mountain. We went up (the weekend of Dec. 2 and 3) and were so impressed with the skiing under such minimal snow conditions. Thank you for all of your hard work.

Heidi Wirth Johns

Aspen

A boost from Aspen Community Foundation

During this spirit of giving, Aspen Elementary School and our local area preschools would like to thank the Aspen Community Foundation for their generous support of the Colorado Preschool Program. Providing grant monies for summer school tuition to the Aspen School District and preschools provides a continuous experience in an enriched environment for its Colorado Preschool Program students. The following summer school programs should be commended for their willingness to support Colorado Preschool Program students: Aspen School District Cottage, Early Learning Center, Little Red School House and the Wildwood School. Aspen Community Foundation's continued support improves preschooler's quality of life and helps ensure their readiness for kindergarten. The collaboration of the Aspen Community Foundation with valley-wide school districts and preschools provides ongoing successful academic and social experiences for its children. Thank you again!

Recommended Stories For You

Sara Lowe

Assistant principal, Aspen Elementary School

Grateful for Aspen Mountain workers

To the snowmakers,

I wanted to say a big thank-you to the Aspen Mountain snowmakers. You have been hustling and I must say your sweat and tears have paid off in full. The skiing was better than could have been expected Dec. 8. A big thank-you to all of the other employees — those making the lifts turn, making folks smile, and for those behind the scenes as well.

Please hope for low temperatures with no snow in the forecast.

Warmly,

Traci Turner

Glenwood Springs

Hickory House gives back with some help

I apologize the delay in getting out this letter but better late than never. We just finished up with my 19th year hosting the Hickory House Ribs annual Thanksgiving meal. We raised $5,700 for Mountain Rescue with everyone's generous donations.

I would like to specially thank the following people and businesses: my staff (Hickory House), the best staff in Aspen; US Food Service and Neal Henley, The Aspen Times, Paradise Bakery, Lisa Joe "All Things Sweet," the Luu Brothers and their families, Chris King and his family, Aspen Catering, Alsco Linen, and all of the volunteers.

Thank you all for helping to put on this great community event. We hope to see you all next year.

Dave Lehr, general manager

Paul Dioguardi, owner

Hickory House Ribs

Ski-life memories

Aspen finds,

Snowmass times,

Memory tears.

Trailhead,

Happy fears.

Blue squares and 45s,

Music dance,

Skiing dives,

All day,

Hunger strives …

Tortellini, sasuage bits,

Sip of wine,

"No, not mine."

Dutch we are,

Leave the car,

Safe and sound,

Vacation bound.

Daniel Maynard Bigalk

Arapahoe County Detention Facility