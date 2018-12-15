Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Dec. 16, 2018)

Cafe Bernard mouth-watering good

Cafe Bernard welcomed new owners Sept. 1. Alejandro Vazquez and Anabel Meza deftly serve up the traditional French fare we love and expect and bring a breath of fresh air to the much beloved cafe. Our breakfast Saturday was truly divine and prompted this letter: potatoes were perfectly crisp outside and seasoned to perfection, herbs de Provence in just the right amount in my omelette and the waffles were so light and airy my husband literally closed his eyes to savor that first heavenly bite. The cafe is scrubbed clean, with crisp white curtains, and the case is stuffed with the fresh-baked goods we all adore. This couple, who have almost 30 years between them in the Roaring Fork Valley's restaurants, are the ideal people to carry on Cafe Bernard's tradition. In fact, the Cafe's ever-present French Maid gracing the Midland Avenue side of the building is named Annabelle. Go meet Alejandro and Anabel and enjoy Bernard's 2.0!

Nancy Johnson

Carbondale

Unsung heroes of the wreath

The wreath has been hung on the Aspen Chapel tower for 34 years during the holiday season. It would not be there without the cooperation and help of John Howard and his crew: Javi, Javier and Juan. The 9-foot wreath is carried out from storage, the bow attached, and, with Michael Bonds in the tower running the winch, it is maneuvered around the deck roofs with cables and lifted into position. They also help us take it down and put it away.

All of us at the chapel are grateful to John and his crew for the time they give from their busy schedules to make this happen each year. A special thank-you to them and all the workers who make Aspen look so magical during the holidays.

Tom Ward

Aspen