Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Dec. 15, 2019)

Moving generosity by anonymous donor

Dear anonymous,

On behalf of Challenge Aspen and our recent students and chaperones from the Tennessee School for the Blind, thank you!

At the end of dinner Dec. 8 at El Korita in Willits, a waiter beaming from ear-to-ear approached the table of Challenge Aspen staff and the Tennessee School for the Blind. He requested who the check should go to? REC Director Deb Sullivan raised her hand.

At that point, the waiter announced that a diner at the restaurant was so moved by the Challenge Aspen staff and Tennessee School for the Blind participants that they paid for everyone’s dinner. What an amazing gesture! These young people would have loved to have acknowledged your generosity. And we at Challenge Aspen, were utterly speechless.

Challenge Aspen has been hosting Tennessee School for the Blind high school juniors and seniors for the past 24 years. For most, if not all, it is the first time they have experienced altitude, snow, and being on skis or a snowboard. For these young students, this is a life-changing experience.

To our anonymous benefactor, your generosity was gracious, and we are humbled by your action, and buoyed by the continued charity across the local communities we serve.

Wishes from Challenge Aspen and the Tennessee School for the Blind for a joyous holiday season.

Respectfully …

Deb Sullivan and Jeff Hauser

Challenge Aspen REC program director and Challenge Aspen CEO

It takes a village to build gingerbread houses

The Buddy Program kicked of the holidays last weekend with our 7th annual Gingerbread House Workshops. We would like to thank several people who helped make these events happen! Thank you to the teams at Gorsuch Ski and Café, especially Kelly McNabb, and All Set Aspen. Thank you also to Colin Laird at the 3rd Street Center. The Little Nell team was amazing; thank you to Jonathan Fillman, Csaba Oveges, Kali Kopf and Ales Seidl for their “whatever it takes” attitude.

Several pastry chefs in the community also contributed; thank you to Elissa Buckley, Molly Mix, Matt Zubrod and Joanna Medaglia. Countless volunteers came to help the kids with their houses, and we are grateful to each and every one of them! And finally, thank you to our hosts Helen and Jim Fifield , Candice and Jeff Gorsuch, Karen Wing and the over 100 donors to gave so generously to this important fundraising event.

Happy holidays …

Lindsay Lofaro

Executive director, The Buddy Program

A little kindness goes a long way

On Dec. 6, I was driving to work and was at the four-way stop at 7-Eleven where there is always an officer guiding traffic to keep kids safe in the crosswalks.

On this morning a grumpy kid was trudging slowly to the corner and the officer stepped into the street to stop traffic. As she did, she shouted a greeting to the kid and he smiled. As he came into the street she gave him a light, casual, arm nudge and kept talking to him as he trundled through. He had the sweetest look of contentment and was still smiling after starting up the sidewalk to school.

I don’t know who he was, but that boy really needed someone to “see” him and show him authentic kindness. Well done to the officer who drew the short straw and got one of the most boring tasks (congratulations, you’re on crosswalk duty) but still showed up and was present and kind and beautiful. Thanks for warming my heart and reminding me of the kindness I have to offer to those who are hurting. Thanks for being part of my safe drive through Basalt.

Hilary Burgess

Thomasville

Howls of gratitude

The Aspen Animal Hospital staff would like to thank the entire community for their support of our fundraiser for the AVMF (American Veterinary Medical Fund) on Dec. 5 at the Mountain Chalet Aspen. This fund allows us to care for animals whose owners might not have the financial means at that time. These are generally one-time payments for major medical hardships incurred by responsible pet owners who just need a little help. All money raised stays local and will only be used for local families.

Due to the generosity of the community, we were able to raise nearly $10,000 and donations are still coming in! If you would like to donate, please email us at info@aspenanimalhospital.com . We had a wonderful event with live music, dogs, delicious food and lots of laughs.

While the list of donors is too long to list here, we would like to thank in particular: Rebecca Smale for taking the doggo pics, Dan Sheridan for providing great music, Epicure Catering for a gorgeous spread of food, Tom McElroy for keeping the party going with his gift of gab behind the bar, and finally Craig Melville and the rest of the staff at The Mountain Chalet Aspen for having the best event space in town. The views, amenities and staff make this an Aspen gem. People like you, the community, are what make this such a special and amazing town! Thank you, Aspen, for putting your money where my mouth is!

Aidan Wynn

Aspen

Hickory House full of appreciation

Another great meal enjoyed by all at the Hickory House Ribs annual Thanksgiving meal. We served 56 smoked turkeys and 400 pounds of beef with all the fixins in just about four hours. We raised over $3,400 for the Buddy Program with everyone’s generous donations and volunteers. I would like to specially thank the following people and businesses:

My staff (Hickory House), the best staff in Aspen; US Food Service and Neal Henley, The Aspen Times, Paradise Bakery, the Luu brothers and their families, Chris King and his family, Bethel Party Rentals, Alsco Linen, and all the volunteers.

Thank you all for helping to put on this great community event. We hope to see you all next year.

Paul Dioguardi

Owner, Hickory House Ribs

And the winning shots are …

Roaring Fork Conservancy would like to publicly thank all the photographers who participated in our 15th Annual Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest. We would also like to thank Kara Moore, Shannon Outing and Anna Stonehouse — three local, professional photographers who served as volunteer judges. Here are the winners:

Professional Division, Roaring Fork Watershed: Elk Sunrise by Jeremy Joseph

Professional Division, Lake Christine Fire: Lake Christine Fire by David Clark

Amateur Division, Roaring Fork Watershed: Osprey Chick by Les Rosenstein

Amateur Division, Lake Christine Fire: Basalt Mountain Rebirth by Mark Fuller

People’s Choice Award (via popular vote on Facebook): Osprey Chick by Les Rosenstein

Roaring Fork Conservancy also thanks Glenwood Hot Springs for sponsoring the Photo Contest prizes. Winning photographs can be seen at http://www.roaringfork.org/news.

Rick Lofaro

Executive director, Roaring Fork Conservancy

Top-notch support for winning season

I wanted to thank the people and organizations who supported Aspen Youth Football this year. We had the best season and our third- and fourth-grade team went undefeated!

First, I want to thank Ron Morehead for being Aspen’s town representative for Mountain West Youth Football. He is always willing to help out, whether it’s fitting us for gear or cheering for us on the sidelines. I also want to thank these organizations for their support: the Aspen Elks Lodge; Martha Richards, the high school athletic director; Travis Benson and his varsity staff, Susan Aranella and Alex Schrempf from the Recreation Department, and Blair Elliott and his staff from the Parks Department.

Lastly, I want to thank our amazing coaches: Jeff Kuhlman, David Clark, Bryan Welker, Todd Hoeffner and Chip Fuller. You taught us so much during practice, and because of this, we were really prepared for our games. You made it really fun too.

Thank you again to everyone who made it an amazing football season.

Henry Klumb

Basalt