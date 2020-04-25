Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (April 26, 2020)

A job well done at City Market

I would like to take this opportunity to applaud the efforts of Shawn Mitchell and the entire staff of El Jebel City Market. During theses difficult times Shawn and his team can be seen working tirelessly to keep up with the increased demand. On more than one occasion Shawn has gone out of his way to find me products before being unpacked. The hard work our friends do for this community should not be overlooked.

Thanks for being there for us!

Ann Koveleski

Basalt

Thank you to our helpers, far and wide

Dear American community,

Thank you for everything you have done to stop COVID-19 such as wearing your mask, washing your hands and all the other helpful stuff. This is a scary virus and a lot of people are chasing their tails, but it’s only the second most deadly disease and you can stop it.

If you have it, you have three options. You could go out and give it to others, stay home or go to the hospital and the nurse will try to treat the virus. So you don’t need to freak out, especially if you can stop it because it is not that bad. Yes, it can kill but you can help to stop it. There are community members who are suffering such as the New York hospitals, grocery workers and the government.

So, if had a trophy, I would give it to them because they are amazing. All I can give is my thanks so thank you very much. And thank you to the American community for all you have done and you are amazing and awesome.

Angela Pfeifer

Fifth grade, Aspen

The Earth catches its breath

Dear Earth,

I am writing to thank you for all you give us: pure air to breathe, clean water to drink, soil to nurture us with fruits and vegetables and forests to harvest sustainably, animals and birds to delight us with their beauty and songs, to provide us with food for those who eat meat, oceans filled with a vast array of life. Thank you.

I apologize for those humans who have not seen this beauty and abundance as a responsibility for all humans to accept. We cannot throw our poisonous wastes onto you and your waters. This virus that has moved from animal to human has stopped, briefly, the polluting cars and industries that pollute our air and water.

People in Venice can now see fish and dolphins in their canals. People in India can see the Himalayas, hidden for decades by human-caused pollution. In Wuhan, people can hear birds sing and see blue skies for the first time since industry came to rule there.

We can make responsible choices as the caretaker on this planet. We can choose to create and obey laws to stop pollution from harming you and us. We can see that the cost of cleaning pollutants from manufacturing, refineries and vehicles is an investment in keeping us and you healthy.

We can use renewable energy from sun, wind and water to power our machines rather than burning fossil fuels. We can recycle what we make and our waste just as you recycle matter and energy.

Your health is our health and the health of our children. Thank you for teaching us by example.

Thank you for all you give us.

Illene Pevec

Carbondale

A toast to Skico

As so many EPIC pass holders are in pursuit of legal measures to obtain refunds for something out of the companies control, may we all take time and toast the Aspen Skiing C. at our next Zoom party for the wonderful grooming they continue to provide the uphill community. You are the best!

Helene Gude

Carbondale