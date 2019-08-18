Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Aug. 18 2019)

So long, Aspen

After 13 wonderful years in Aspen, it’s time for me to say goodbye to my beautiful and inspirational home. I fell in love over and over again with the mountains and valleys, the mountain-town culture, the abundant opportunities, and the shear magnificence of the area. But the real reason that Aspen will always be so special to me is because of the extraordinary people and the meaningful connections.

Some of my most meaningful experiences have included: having the best neighbors in Smuggler Park, my fabulous book club friends, working at AVH, teaching nutrition and lifestyle medicine and my friends at the Aspen Club, all of my amazing clients and patients, speaking at a ski patrol refresher course, volunteering with the Pitkin County Board of Health, eating at my favorite restaurant Pyramid Bistro, Aspen Women’s Forum, yoga at Aspen Shakti, Aspen summer theater, and all the experiences and laughs I got to share with my wonderful and very dear friends.

As my adventures now move me in a new direction, I am lucky to take my Aspen family and memories with me everywhere I go.

Sending hugs, love, and much gratitude to each and every one of you.

Chris Miller, MD

Thrift Shop awards local scholarships

Every spring, the scholarship committee for the Aspen Thrift Shop is honored to select recipients for college scholarships. It is a nearly impossible task to choose candidates from the dozens of highly qualified and worthy applicants. This year we are proud to congratulate the following students:

• Aspen High School — Alex Ilic, Clara Maxwell, Fernando Zuniga and Henry Morrison

• Basalt High School — Christian Narby

• Roaring Fork High School — Ronald Clemente

We are able to continue to provide these generous awards due to the support of community members who donate gently used items and clothing and to the shoppers who purchase them.

Scholarship committee

Aspen Thrift Shop Scholarship

Inclusion and respect spoken at English in Action

English in Action made an important announcement for its 25th anniversary: We are in the construction business … because we build bridges. Bridges between people, languages and cultures.

It is particularly easy to be isolated and lonely in this valley. Immigrants often live far away from work, often have two or three jobs, and there is hardly any time left for social connection.

English In Action plays a critical role for an immigrant community that is usually invisible. We are invisible because when we work in a restaurant, you don’t see us, we are in the kitchen; when we clean, you don’t see u, we do it overnight or when there’s nobody at home; in construction you don’t see us, we are building that beautiful house before you move in. And in times like these, you don’t see us because we are afraid of immigration police or an act of terrorism where we may be the target. English In Action brings together volunteers to teach English to adult immigrants and build those bridges of community and relationships.

On Aug. 8, at our English In Action Summer Benefit, we were visible. Our students were so appreciate of everyone who attended. We were so honored to have former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and David Sanger, New York Times reporter and Pulitzer Prize winner, speak on the critical issues that affect us all. Together, our 285 guests, speakers and staff, board and volunteers shared the most beautiful American values: liberty, respect, diversity, prosperity and inclusion.

Samuel Bernal

Board member, English in Action

In case you missed it

Wednesday night was a wonderful night for the Pitkin County Republicans. We did not have the usual speakers at the Lincoln Day Dinner. Instead we had usual people: Rabbi Mendel Mintz, Kristi Burton Brown, Anna Zane, Bob Jenkins, and Karl Rove — none of them in public office and none running for office.

They spoke from the heart about our country, the GOP, problems and solutions, and the need to move beyond partisanship. Karl Rove, who was warmly introduced by Vice Chair Frieda Wallison, emphasized that we should not view those with whom we disagree as enemies. He also spoke of his own family’s immigrant experience.

Zane Zachary, a teenager, told us a story of PC gone amuck in the Aspen High School. All of this was happening while the artist Marcel Kahhak, an immigrant, painted a large portrait of President Lincoln in red, white and blue. The live auction was a terrific success with Ted Davis as auctioneer, who kept things going in a fun manner and successful conclusion. The evening began with the Glenwood Springs High School Air Force Junior ROTC presenting the colors and the Aspen Music Festival Brass Trio playing the national anthem.

A wonderful night for all.

Anne Baker

Basalt