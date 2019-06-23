Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers, June 23, 2019

Thanks for letting us ride the Rockies

As a local participant in the Ride the Rockies event, I would like to thank the Pitkin County commissioners for allowing the use of area bike paths as we passed through. After three days of riding on the shoulder of highways 50, 285 and 24, being able to use the bike paths to/from Snowmass Village and on to Carbondale and beyond was a much appreciated break from vehicle traffic and a wonderful way to showcase the scenic beauty of our valley.The ride from Snowmass Village was particularly refreshing as the weather was perfect and nature was at its best with lush greenery, songbirds singing and crickets chirping away. There weren’t many local bike path users out that early, but the ones I observed were treated courteously by passing Ride the Rockies riders. Being able to share our wonderful bike paths was a special part of the week; it was the right decision by the commissioners and I applaud them for it.

Mark Murphy

Basalt