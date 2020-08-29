Kudos and Kindness for Aspen Times readers, Aug. 30, 2020

A wise decision on Pass closure

The board of directors of the Independence Pass Foundation would like to thank the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and Pitkin County for their actions taken with respect to the increased traffic over Independence Pass due to the closure of Interstate 70.

Notwithstanding some criticism to the contrary, the initial closure of Highway 82 over the pass was appropriate, given the decision of numerous drivers of over 35-feet long vehicles to ignore the restrictions and access the Pass from both east and west, with calamitous results.

The subsequent decision to reopen the pass, with monitoring on both sides to turn such large vehicles around, was equally appropriate. Traffic has flowed smoothly since.

These decisions were difficult and controversial; however, we believe they were the right decisions to make at the time under the circumstances. They resulted in good management of the driving public and good stewardship of the Pass, which is our focus.

Board of directors

Independence Pass Foundation, Aspen

Skier pride flies high

To all Aspen High School football and soccer fans, I’m very sorry for not writing this year but I wasn’t sure if football was going to happen this fall .

I’m sorry to inform you all that football and volleyball and soccer have been moved to the spring along with lacrosse due to the Colorado High School Activities Association and COVID-19.

I will be writing as it gets closer to game time if fans and spectators will be allowed to come watch.

Once a Skier, always a Skier. Go Aspen.

Lauren Jackson

Carbondale