Kudos and Kindness: April 29, 2018

Valley blessed to have Aspen Rec Center, Youth Center

Writing on behalf of Carbondale Middle School students, we would like to thank the Aspen Recreation Center and Aspen Youth Center for allowing us to spend time in their facility during a recent field trip to the Aspen Recreation Center. They have welcomed us for about a decade now. Our valley is truly blessed to have this valuable resource for teens. Most towns could only dream of having a facility and organization like this.

As always, the Aspen Recreation Center was happy to host around 75 kids for the day. Not only do they do an amazing job accommodating for our large group each year, the staff is wonderful with the kids. They work extremely hard to make sure the kids are safe and having a fabulous time. We would like to give a special shout out to the lifeguards and the front desk for taking extra care and having copious amounts of patience. And, of course, to Frank Arenella, who sets up the day and makes sure that everything runs smoothly.

The Aspen Youth Center is a welcoming, safe and fabulous space for teens. This organization provides a structured setting for them to learn interpersonal skills, gain confidence and be in a secure environment. The staff are positive role models and have caring personalities and patience for every teen that walks through the door. Our students had a tremendous amount of fun playing games with each other and made connections with both AYC staff and students from other schools. If you are reading this, please consider making a donation to this treasured program right here in our backyard.

Sara Porter and Carbondale Middle School teachers and students

Thankful for organizations that offer college scholarships

On the April 18 we were privileged to attend the Basalt High School scholarship awards celebration. We are so grateful to the 30 scholarship organizations that presented college scholarships to our valley students. I am humbled and amazed by the work that so many individuals put into raising funds to give away to our valley's children so that they can get the best possible start to their college lives. Prior to attending this event I really did not know the incredible and inspirational scope of the efforts that go toward making this possible. Our heartfelt thanks go out to everybody that has worked with and supported these organizations. There are too many to list in this letter but I believe the Basalt Chamber of Commerce will list them on their website.

Also a huge thank you to all the Basalt High School staff who have guided our children through their high school years and to all the Basalt Elementary School and Basalt Middle School staff that got them to Basalt High School prepared for their high school lives. It takes a village — we are so lucky to have the village that we do. And a special shout out to Liz Penzel who is truly amazing in her dedication to every aspect of her students' college counselling.

Bronwyn and Stephanie Anglin

Basalt