Kudos and Kindness: Jan. 5, 2020

Ajax Cup gives AVSC a lift

Thank you to everyone who participated in this years 10th anniversary of the Audi Ajax Cup. Without the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard race crew, Aspen Skiing Co., AVSC administrators, team captains, team racers, pro racers, event chairs, sponsors, race spectators and apres party attendees, we could not enjoy the success this event brings to AVSC and to the Roaring Fork Valley.

AVSC touches approximately 2,400 kids in the valley and approximately 1,000 of them receive financial assistance totaling close to $1 million, which allows them to be a part of AVSC. Without everyone listed above and without their involvement and support of the Audi Ajax Cup, AVSC could never serve all of these kids. Thanks for being part of a great event for 2,400 great reasons.

John Bucksbaum

Aspen

Postal worker goes above and beyond

We were expecting our grandsons on New Year’s Day for a week of skiing. However, one of our grandsons called Dec. 26 to say he was bringing a friend. This left us one bed short so we looked on Amazon and found a blow-up air mattress with guaranteed delivery Monday, which we ordered. When it did not arrive by late Monday afternoon we tracked the shipment which informed us that the package was delivered to the Aspen post office Monday morning at 8:45 for delivery. Since it did not arrive Monday, I went to the post office when it opened Tuesday morning and showed them the tracking information.

The man who had our route, Trenton, came out to talk to me and said there were piles of Amazon packages, but that he would look for mine and call me later so I could pick it up. He did in fact call me to tell me that he had looked everywhere in the post office but could not find my package. When I explained what was in it and my problem, he said he felt really bad that the package could not be found. However, he said he had an air mattress, that he lived right near the post office, and that he would go and get it and loan it to me. He called a little while later and told me to meet him at Seventh and Francis streets where he gave me the mattress. Wow!

I want to thank Trenton for his kindness and for going above and beyond. I also want to thank all of the fine employees at the Aspen post office for their hard work. They are understaffed, underpaid and overworked.

Mark Rothman

Aspen