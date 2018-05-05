Kudos and Kindness (May 6, 2018)

Aspen schools proudly support science

The city of Aspen deserves recognition for it's unwavering support of science in our schools. For more than 10 years the city has recognized this important need and has been very generous in its annual grant allocations to include my science program "Science in Schools" at Aspen Elementary.

Thank you Aspen for all unwavering support.

Bruce Gabow aka Mr. G

Thank you Thrift Shop

The folks at the Carbondale Community Oven would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Thrift Shop of Aspen for its recent generous grant. Their donation will allow us to offer another year of free public baking events that showcase our outdoor masonry oven. Pizza picnics, bread bakes and other oven programs bring our Roaring Fork Valley community together in a way that welcomes everyone.

The Carbondale Community Oven

This is a love letter to Basalt

I moved to Basalt after a brutal break-up and I'm so happy I did. I considered moving home (out of state) to be near my family, but I just couldn't leave this valley. I decided to stay. Basalt was my place to heal and find happiness again. I even bought a T-shirt that says, "Basalt Colorado makes me happy" and I still wear it proudly.

By then, I was already a Big Buddy with the Buddy Program, and even after I moved to Carbondale, I stayed with my Little Buddy. We've been together for more than three years. When we were first matched, she was a fourth grade student at Basalt Elementary School and we met for lunch at her school once a week (which is the school-based option for Buddies). After more than two years, we transitioned to the community-based program, and now we meet each other outside of school hours for our own adventures and general shenanigans. Now, she's finishing seventh grade at Basalt Middle School, … and she's almost as tall as I am!

This is my love letter to Basalt…thank you, Basalt, for healing me. And now I need your help, Basalt. There are many kids from Basalt schools waiting to have a mentor in their lives. I'm the recruitment manager for the Buddy Program, and I'm asking for your help. You probably think you don't have the time for a Little Buddy, but I guarantee you do. You have time to get a slice of pizza, go for a short hike or play a game of cards once a week or so. There is evidence that mentors, even more than parents, contribute to adolescents' self-esteem. These kids just need to know their hometown cares about them.

What say you, Basalt?

Laura Seay

Recruitment manager, The Buddy Program

The OYHTA Club thanks you!

The Open Your Heart to All Club at Aspen High School wants to thank the following restaurants who donated lunch for our weekly meetings:

Shlomo's, Bamboo Bear, Aspen Highlands Ale House, Tasters Pizza, Jour de Fete, 520 Grill, The Big Wrap, Grateful Deli, Dominos and City Market. Also, a big thanks to Aspen High School teachers Karen Zohar and Cerena Thomsen for being faculty sponsors, and to AHS Principal Tharyn Mulberry and the AHS staff for their continued support of the OYHTA Club.

Open your heart to all, to inspire love, respect and understanding for all people.

Susan Loren

Executive Director, OYHTA Foundation

People of the Roaring Fork Valley are awesome

Carbondale Homeless Assistance would like to thank the Roaring Fork community for their support in 2017. Because of the efforts of many volunteers and generous donations of cash and needed items, we've been able to make a difference for those in our community who are struggling with poverty and homelessness.

The money we raised last year was used to provide over 200 meal cards for local stores and restaurants, 100 shower passes and four memberships at the Carbondale Recreation Center, 12 nights of indoor accommodations, 17 tanks of gas, nine vehicle repairs, along with laundry and veterinary services. In addition, we gave out tents, sleeping bags and clothing and served over 200 meals in partnership with the Carbondale Faith Lutheran Church.

The need to help our habitat-challenged neighbors continues to grow. We hope for even more community support and involvement in 2018 with the goal of helping people get back on their feet and become self-sustaining. To find out how to help, visit http://www.facebook.com/groups/carbondale homeless or contact Lynn Kirchner at 970-379-4766.

Please stop by our booth at Carbondale Dandelion Day in Sopris Park on Saturday to meet our wonderful volunteers, learn more about the organization and make a donation. And thanks again to everyone who helped out in 2017. We couldn't do it without you.

Carbondale Homeless Assistance

Board of Directors