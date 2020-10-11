Kremer running to win in Snowmass
When my wife, Andi, asked me if I’d seen that Jeff Kremer was running in Snowmass Village, I replied, “Well, of course, everyone sees Jeff Kremer running in Snowmass!”
“No, you idiot,” she said. “He’s running for Town Council in Snowmass Village!”
That is indeed very good news for all of us in the community. I met Jeff when my family and I moved to the village 21 years ago. At the time, Jeff was serving as executive director of the Aspen Counseling Center. When I opened Jaywalker Lodge in Carbondale four years later, Jeff came aboard to head up our program as clinical director, a role in which he would go on to lead our organization for the next 11 years. He’s an amazing leader and a great family man. (As one of our valley elite endurance athletes, Jeff even patiently trained me for my first — and last! — marathon, which may go down as his great accomplishment ever!)
Jeff is an open-minded and dedicated leader whom I have always looked up to — vote for Kremer, he’s the man!
Bobby Ferguson
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User