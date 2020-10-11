Kremer running to win in Snowmass

When my wife, Andi, asked me if I’d seen that Jeff Kremer was running in Snowmass Village, I replied, “Well, of course, everyone sees Jeff Kremer running in Snowmass!”

“No, you idiot,” she said. “He’s running for Town Council in Snowmass Village!”

That is indeed very good news for all of us in the community. I met Jeff when my family and I moved to the village 21 years ago. At the time, Jeff was serving as executive director of the Aspen Counseling Center. When I opened Jaywalker Lodge in Carbondale four years later, Jeff came aboard to head up our program as clinical director, a role in which he would go on to lead our organization for the next 11 years. He’s an amazing leader and a great family man. (As one of our valley elite endurance athletes, Jeff even patiently trained me for my first — and last! — marathon, which may go down as his great accomplishment ever!)

Jeff is an open-minded and dedicated leader whom I have always looked up to — vote for Kremer, he’s the man!

Bobby Ferguson

Aspen