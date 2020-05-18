Kopf has my vote for Holy Cross Energy
There are many other factors involved with the operation of our Holy Cross Energy Co-Op than a single overriding focus on climate awareness. The need to chose a balanced, conservative director with awareness of the work force, safety, reliability and rates is a primary necessity.
With a number of excellent candidates on the ballot, use your own judgement but my vote goes to the proven incumbent director, Clem Kopf, a person of wide utility knowledge and long association with HCE.
Tom Turnbull
Carbondale
