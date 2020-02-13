Killing mountain lions shortsighted, ill-conceived

So, as more and more people pour into our back country, there have been more instances of conflicts with mountain lions. The solution: kill more of them.

How pathetic. How about better education of our residents and visitors as to where and when to hike and how to deal with an encounter.

It is amazing to me to see and experience the balance between people and wildlife in Kenya for example, where local tribes people and visitors can be side by side with so much wildlife — much of which can be much more threatening and dangerous than ours.

Killing more is a shortsighted, ill-conceived solution. It’s not so much that they are moving into our territory, rather we are moving into theirs.

John McBride

Snowmass