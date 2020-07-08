Keying cars? Not a golden moment for Aspen
It seems some people have decided to get rid of the tourists. There have been several reports (on the app Next Door) of keyed expensive out of town cars in the West End.
It is possible to kill the goose who laid the golden egg.
Donna Thompson
Aspen
