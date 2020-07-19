Keep wearing those masks

The real reason why I wear a mask is to prevent those sneezes, snot and droplets from getting into my nose and mouth from someone who just sneezed, spit or coughed without a mask on.

Yuckola!

Thank you, Gov. Jared Polis. If wearing a mask will keep my paycheck coming in, why not wear a mask? What else can we do to try to prevent the coronavirus from entering the holes in our face?

Stay healthy. Be safe. Swim in chlorinated water. No need to wear your colorful, cute, breathable, easily washable, quick-to-dry, lightweight mask that matches your fishing outfit, Sunday best dress day or bike helmet in your hot tub or swimming pool. The coronavirus cannot survive in properly treated swimming pools, according to the Centers for Disease Control. (https://www.swimmingpool.com/coronavirus)

Have a great 2020 summer of clear vision.

Toni Kronberg

Aspen