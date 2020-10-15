Keep Gallagher, vote no on B

Why do we have the Gallagher Amendment, and for that matter TABOR also? Is it because politicians are warm caring persons, who have your best interests at heart and do not want you to lose your home to high taxes? Right? Is it because we can trust politicians to be reasonable when spending your money? Right?

We have these constitutional protections because we need them to protect our homes. The politicians are so afraid of the voters that Amendment B is craftily drafted to hide the fact that big commercial interests, i.e. big political donors, will benefit by stripping homeowners of this protection. Please vote no on Amendment B.

Edward Sanditen

Aspen