Keep community programs strong with 1A

The Healthy Community Fund supports several local nonprofits. Lift-Up is just one of the many that will face the difficult decision to adjusting services provided to our clients if this valuable funding is lost.

Lift-Up has a strong commitment to supply food and basic hygiene supplies to families of the Roaring Fork Valley. The generous grant provided to us through Healthy Community Fund enables us to run our year-round food pantry in Aspen. We at Lift-Up are very grateful for the support of the Healthy Community Fund and ask that you continue to support this much needed initiative.

The fund supports six areas identified by county officials: family and youth well-being, physical and public health, mental health and substance-abuse prevention; the well-being of seniors, cultural, recreational and educational treasures and environmental health.

Keep our communities strong and support your neighbors in need, vote "yes" on Ballot Initiative 1A to keep our communities healthy and strong.

Angela Mills

Executive director, Lift-Up