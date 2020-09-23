Keep Colorado in Electoral College, vote no Prop. 113

People on the Colorado Western Slope are not thinking clearly if they vote for Proposition 113. It would gut the Electoral College which protects smaller states like Colorado. Should Prop. 113 pass, the direction of the state of Colorado will be dictated by voters in the much larger states like California and New York.

The Electoral College system assures that Colorado voters have much to say about matters critical to Colorado. Think of water, for instance. We have it and they want it. Don’t give in to this power grab. No on Prop. 113!

Roger Nicholson

Old Snowmass