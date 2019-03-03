Keep an eye on Highway 82 development

A developer is proposing to build two, roughly 200-square-foot-by-40-foot tall buildings in an agricultural portion of the Highway 82 corridor. One would be on the Planted Earth site and the other across from Catherine Store.

These are obviously trial balloons, proposals that are meant to test the waters of possibility for development. The proposals reflect the huge buildings of Willits and fly the unthinkable to smear the beauty of this part of the valley with the now status quo near El Jebel. Please send comments to tparish@garfield-county.com of the Garfield County Planning Department.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale